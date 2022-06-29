Govt orders anti-terror agency NIA to take over Udaipur killing case

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said in a statement. The strict action has been taken after the direct intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah who held an emergency meeting with the Home Secretary today morning. On Tuesday evening, the MHA had ordered a team of the National Investigation Agency to go to Rajasthan after a Pakistan link emerged in connection with the case.

As per a Republic TV report, the accused were influenced by Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami. A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased.

