Govt sets up Digital Centre in Delhi to empower farmers across India

New Delhi, March 9 To empower the farmers of the country by equipping them with information, services, and facilities using digital technology, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Arjun Munda, on Friday inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Center at the Krishi Bhawan in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “This is an innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the farmers self-reliant across the country.”

The Command Centre will show all the digital innovations being made in the field of agriculture by the ministry on a big screen. The screen will show plot level data obtained from soil survey, information obtained from crop survey through remote sensing technology, information given by the meteorological department, data obtained from digital crop survey, information available on agricultural map, and information available on the produce (Upag) portal created for agricultural statistics.

This is expected to help the farmers make better decisions to increase crop output.

Arjun Munda said that with complete transparency and commitment, the government wants that even the common farmers living in the villages can make themselves self-reliant with technology.

He said the Prime Minister always emphasises how we can provide better information, services, and facilities to the farmers, and increase their production capacity and potential by acting as a partner.

The minister said that the objective of the new initiative is to provide the farmers with information about the reality in the farm sector and also to find out what real challenges the agriculture sector is facing.

He said the availability of real-time data and its analysis will help resolve the problems of the farmers and enhance crop production.

This will ultimately benefit the agriculture sector in the country, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor