'Govt should appeal in SC': Cong leader on bail to Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

New Delhi, Dec 24 Strong political reactions have emerged following the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant conditional bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Reacting sharply to the court’s order, Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the decision and called on the government to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

“The government should file an appeal in the Supreme Court, and such a judge should not be assigned cases involving sensitive matters. I feel the judge is biased, especially given that this was a very serious criminal case,” Udit Raj said.

Emphasising the gravity of the crime, he added, “There are many serious cases, but this one was highly highlighted. If, in such a case, the judiciary decides to suspend the life imprisonment of such a major criminal, someone responsible for killing many people, it is wrong. The government should appeal, and this person should be given the death penalty.”

Samajwadi Party Deputy Chief Whip R.K. Verma, while reacting cautiously, said the matter falls within the domain of the judiciary. “This is a matter of the judiciary, and I cannot comment on the court’s order. However, our sympathy is with the victim’s family. We do not have the right to comment on the judiciary’s decision,” Verma said.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, also acknowledged the judicial process. “Now this is the court’s order, the court has granted him bail, so what can we do about it?” he remarked.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted conditional relief to Kuldeep Sengar by suspending his life sentence during the pendency of his appeal challenging the conviction. A Division Bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered his release on bail.

The court directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh along with three sureties of the same amount. It also imposed strict conditions, including a directive that Sengar shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence and must remain in Delhi for the duration of the bail period.

Additionally, Sengar has been ordered to report to the local police station every week, refrain from threatening or influencing the survivor or her mother, and deposit his passport with the trial court. The High Court made it clear that any violation of these conditions would result in the cancellation of bail.

