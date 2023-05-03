Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : The government would like to be facilitators and supporters of the media and entertainment industry so that it reaches the world stage, said Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural address of the 23rd edition of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FRAMES in Mumbai, Chandra said, "While the media and entertainment industry is growing at a fast pace, the sector needs to step up the game to 'catch up with the world'. The world is interested in Indian stories and Indian culture."

Further speaking on overcoming the challenges of manpower and infrastructure that are before the industry, the Secretary said the government is committed to working alongside the industry to set up more and more institutes so that more manpower comes on board in the industry.

He said mation, visual effects and graphics are areas which have tremendous potential. With the establishment of the mation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) Task Force and the creation of a national policy for AVGC, India will be well on its way to becoming a global leader in the AVGC industry.

He elaborated that the government is going to explore ways to introduce AVGC in school curriculum so that students are exposed to this growing and exciting sector at an early age. He also stated that the Government hopes to make a National Centre for Excellence operational in Mumbai by next year.

Speaking about the National Film Heritage Mission, the Secretary said that government will soon launch a program under which film enthusiasts and common citizens can fund the digitization and restoration of their favourite films.

Chandra further added that the government is targeting the digitization and restoration of more than five thousand feature films and short films. Out of this 1,400 feature films and 1,100 short films are already digitized.

Underlining the role of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the Secretary said, "Through NFDC we need to finance projects and give support to young filmmakers who don't have access to funds otherwise. We also hope to come up with NFDC's own OTT as a platform to showcase those films that don't get space in the market so that young talent gets a chance to showcase its talent."

Expressing hope that recent policy decisions will prevent film piracy, the Secretary said, "The cabinet has recently approved the revamp of the Cinematograph Act so that strict action can be taken against piracy. The act is likely to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. We hope to get it passed soon. This will give direct powers to the government to take action against websites showing pirated films."

Speaking on the occasion, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, "The more local we go, the more global we reach. Our film industry is at the cusp of global greatness, and I am fortunate to be living in a time where the world has become a creative melting pot of culture. India is being looked at as a creative juggernaut and our industry is being welcomed globally."

In his welcome address, FICCI President of Subhrakant Panda elaborated on the development story that is evolving in the Indian media and entertainment industry.

The entertainment and media industry is clearly on an upward trajectory going at a CAGR of 10.5 per cent over the last several years.

''In 2022-2023 it grew at an above-average rate of 11.4 per cent, which speaks volumes of the industry's resilience and potential to create new opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape. As the Indian media and entertainment industry undergoes a digital revolution, this is a pivotal moment of transformation," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor