Govt to launch a campaign to convert 'scale' of Uttar Pradesh to 'skill': CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 : While addressing students of Lucknow University during their convocation ceremony at Lok Bhavan on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is launching a big campaign to convert the 'scale' of the state into 'skill'.

As part of the launch of this campaign, an MoU has been signed with Tata Technology for the upgradation and modernization of more than 150 ITIs in the state as a significant step towards achieving this goal, CM Yogi said.

Speaking on occasion, the CM said, "The infrastructure development, setting up of laboratories, and introduction of new courses with futuristic programs will provide the necessary resources and opportunities for the youth to develop their skills. 35,000 youth will take training every year in this initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to skilling the youth of the state."

CM Yogi further said, "This will not only contribute to the development of the country but will also create a skilled workforce that can teach new youth and continue the cycle of skill development."

"Uttar Pradesh is taking steps to combine the talent of its youth with technology and training to drive development in the state", CM said.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the programs for artificial intelligence, the internet of things, big data, and coding and programming futuristic skills are essential in preparing the youth for the jobs of the future. By connecting the youth with these programs, the state can create a skilled workforce that can attract more investments and businesses, leading to more job and employment possibilities for the youth, he stated.

"The state has received investment proposals worth Rs 35 crore through the Global Investors Summit in the state and is working on getting them on the ground. This is a significant opportunity to create jobs and employment for the youth of the state", said CM Yogi.

He further stated that the Samsung Innovation Campus program can play a huge role in preparing the youth for the jobs of the future and contributing to the state's development. "It is encouraging to see that our government recognized the importance of this program and distributed certificates to the students who have completed the program", he said.

He said that the youth who completed their training at the Samsung Innovation Campus were given full-time project work, instilling confidence in them. This confidence is essential for the youth to believe in a bright future for themselves and the state, he added.

Assuring the youth, he also said that the double-engine government is fully committed to providing employment and jobs to them along with development.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is making significant efforts to make the youth of the state technically competent.

"The distribution of tablets and smartphones to two crore youth, especially students studying in universities and colleges. This is the biggest campaign regarding technology in the whole country, and so far 20 lakh youths have already been associated with this program. For this, a separate provision has been made in the budget", he added.

The CM attended the convocation ceremony of Lucknow University under the Samsung Innovation Campus in the auditorium of Lok Bhavan on Friday. He also distributed certificates to 383 students on this occasion.

