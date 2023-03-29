Govt to tweak 2002 Act to make metro property, bank accounts unattachable

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed to amend a section of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act 2002 to ensure that no attachment of properties or bank accounts or any asset of any metro rail can ever be carried out, sources said.

The move comes in the wake of a recent order passed by the High Court in a case involving the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Delhi High Court on February 27 had asked the Centre to decide on the issue of granting sanction for attaching moveable and immovable assets of the DMRC over the unpaid amount of arbitral award to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted DAMEPL.

An office memorandum issued by a senior official in the ministry on March reads, The undersigned is directed to say that this Ministry proposes to amend Section 89 of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act 2002 (60 of 2002). A background note is enclosed at Annexure-I.

The memorandum also says that it is requested to provide the comments in respect of the draft bill at the earliest within two weeks time from the date of issue of this OM.

At present, 845 km of metro lines are operational in 20 different cities and about 991 km of metro rail projects (including Delhi Meerut RRTS) are under construction in various cities of the country, it says.