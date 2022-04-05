GP dy director and his associates arrested for demanding sexual favours from woman

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old deputy director of a gram panchayat in Tumakuru has been sentenced to four years in jail for seeking sexual favours and bribe from a woman to help her get a government job. a resident of Byala village in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, and deputy director of Byala GP, has to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 as well.

Judge S Sudhindranath, of the special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Tumakuru, also held H Ramesh, 44, from Byala guilty of assisting Narasiyappa. Ramesh, a private individual, has to undergo simple imprisonment of three years and pay Rs 20,000 fine.The woman agreed to pay but approached ACB sleuths and filed a complaint. On July 20, Narasiyappa was caught while accepting an advance of 20,000 from the lady.

