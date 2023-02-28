Grand Trunk Road Initiatives 3.0 releases 'The Book of Bihari Literature' by Abhay K

'The Book of Bihari Literature' was released at Grand Trunk Road Initiatives 3.0 in Patna on Monday by Bihar Minister of Industry Samir Kumar Mahaseth.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Mahaseth said that it is an important contribution towards promoting the rich literature of Bihar across India and the world.

Edited by Abhay K. 'The Book of Bihari Literature' is a collection of short stories and poems written over a period of 2600 years, translated into English from various languages such as Angika, Bajjika, Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili, Hindi, Urdu, Pali, Sanskrit, and Farsi.

Abhay K. during the release programme in a discussion with Prof. Rana Singh, Director of the Chandragupta Institute of Management of Patna said that he felt it is his duty to put together an anthology of Bihari Literature to make it available to the larger world and make Bihari Literature a part of World Literature.

Abhay K. also called on the Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and along with his mother Dayawanti Devi and presented a copy of The Book of Bihari Literature to him. The book is dedicated to his mother who taught him how to speak Magahi and the hard-working people of Bihar.

Abhay K. also addressed the faculty of the English Department of Patna University and the Chandragupta Institute of Management, Patna, and shared with them the rich legacy of Bihari Literature.

Earlier on February 27, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal handed over the Kalinga Literature Festival Book Award to Abhay K. in a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar at Kalinga Literature Festival.

'The Book of Bihari Literature' edited by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. and published by HarperCollins India has received The Kalinga Literary Festival Book Awards 2022 in KLF Lifestyle/Biography/Environment & Emerging Trend Book Award - Category.

Abhay K. is the author of a dozen poetry books, including Celestial, Stray Poems, Monsoon, The Magic of Madagascar and The Alphabets of Latin America. He is also the editor of The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, Capitals, New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems.

His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines, including the Poetry Salzburg Review and Asia Literary Review. His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages.

He has received the SAARC Literary Award (2013) and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, DC, in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit had won the KLF best poetry books of the year award 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor