GRAP-pling with pollution: NCR gets into action 15 days before deadline

Noida, Oct 2 To combat air pollution, Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR), 15 days in advance.

Under GRAP's imposition, if the AQI is over 300, then there will be curbs on operating diesel generator. Big societies, hospitals, escalator and lifts in hotels have been permitted to run diesel generator for only two hours per day and and the curbs will get stricter as the AQI increases.

Industrial organisations unhappy with GRAP's imposition.

Industrial organisations of Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi are demonstrating outside offices of pollution control board, saying that they should be allowed to run diesel generator as curb on it will adversely impact their units.

Diesel generators are installed in most of the industrial units and till now entrepreneurs have not replaced it by CNG or PNG generators.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district houses more than 20,000 small and big industrial units.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar Regional Pollution officer Praveen Kumar, "Besides four teams of the Pollution Control Board, 14 teams of authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna have been made to man implementation of GRAP and other environmental norms. If anyone will be found violating the rules, he/she will be fined Rs 50,000."

Which sort of devices can be run

There will be no curb on CNG, PNG, and LPG generator and generators with Retrofit Emmision Control Device and dual fit kit. RECD and dual fit kit in diesel generator reduces pollution by 90 per cent.

What attracts fine

Fine will be imposed on burning garbage, if construction material is kept open, construction and demolition work is not stopped even after AQI crosses 400, roads are not cleaned and sprinkled with water, anti smog gun is not installed at construction sites, coal and wood is being used in tandoor (oven) at dhabas and hotels and

bio medical waste from hospital is not disposed.

Around 8,26,000 vehicles are registered in Gautam Buddha Nagar, of which more than five lakh are two-wheelers, over 2,40,000 four-wheelers, 21,000 goods carrier, 1,20,000 taxis and 7,000 tractors.

Besides this, there are over 1,24,000 petrol and diesel which have completed 10-15 years and should not be used. If such vehicles will be find on road, then it will be seized.

Pollution causes breathing related troubles, eye irritation, TB, cancer, weakness, impact on growth of children, premature delivery and increase in death rate, among others.

Sector 51, 52, Sevn EX, DFCC, FMG, Sector 150, 78, old Industrial Road phase 1 and 2, Noida City Centre, Sector 62 have been marked as hotspots of pollution where GRAP will be strictly imposed.

