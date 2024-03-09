Greater Noida: 76 Hostel Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning

A total of 76 students were hospitalized following suspected food poisoning after consuming dinner prepared for Mahashivratri fast observers at a private hostel in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Friday night when students from various colleges partook in the meal, subsequently experiencing symptoms such as uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting, according to authorities.

Staying at Aryan Residency in the Knowledge Park area, which serves as an educational hub, the students consumed 'puris' made of 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) in observance of Mahashivratri on Friday.

The local police are seized of the incident which took place on Friday evening after around 76 students had their dinner and then complained of their stomachs getting upset. All the students were taken to different hospitals and their condition is stable now, police said in a statement.

Piyush, a student recovering at a private hospital, recounted that the students had dinner, specially prepared for them due to their fast, around 9:30 pm. However, by 10:30 pm, he began feeling dizzy and subsequently went to sleep. Shortly after, several students, including himself, experienced symptoms of dizziness, uneasiness, and vomiting, as noted by concerned friends.