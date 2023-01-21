Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Twitter account hacked

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s s ocial media account was hacked on January 21. The official Twitter handle of the franchise ‘RCBTweets’ was renamed as ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ with NFT related tweets posted on it. The franchise is yet to take over control and remove the unwanted content from the handle. Incidentally, the franchise posted a promotional video and a match day post related to the second ODI match between India and New Zealand, which is to be held on January 21 in Raipur.

This is not the first time that RCB have gone through such an issue as their YouTube and Twitter accounts were compromised last year before the technical team restored those. After retaining the big sharks such as skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Glenn Maxwell, the side will aim to end their IPL title drought in the forthcoming season, which tentatively scheduled to start in the last week of March. The Bengaluru-based franchise headed into the IPL 2023 mini-auction with their little kitty, however, the team managed to acquire some brilliant players, including the likes of England's Will Jacks as they spent INR 3.2 crore. RCB also signed his compatriot Reece Topley for a sum of INR 1.9 crore.