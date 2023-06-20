Greater Visakhapatnam civic body seizes 4,000 kg single-use plastic in 2 weeks after launch of Eco-Vizag campaign

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 : As part of the Eco Vizag campaign, officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have seized 4000 Kg of single-use plastic and imposed a fine of over Rs 12 lakh in just 14 days across the city, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said on Tuesday.

GVMC launched a new campaign- 'Eco-Vizag' for citizens to fight against Air and Plastic Pollution. The citizen-centric campaign with task force enforcement employees was flagged off by GVMC on June 5 at Rama Krishna beach road, on the occasion of World Environmental Day.

Commissioner Sai Kanth Varma said that in a bid to make Visakhapatnam a 'No Plastic Zone', the Eco Vizag campaign was launched and also with an aim to promote eco-clean, eco-green, eco-blue, eco-zero plastic and eco-zero pollution.

Further Saikanth Varma requested the people of Visakhapatnam to not litter waste around their premises. He also requested to protect trees at citizens' premises.

He further insisted to save water and urged the citizens to use mugs instead of showers while bathing.

"The eco-friendly plates and bowls, whose making has long been providing a livelihood avenue for tribal women of Alluri Seetharama Raju district, will soon be embraced by Vizag hoteliers and businesses," he stated.

Besides, the GVMC is planning to make them available for city hoteliers on a large scale to combat the growing single-use plastic problem.

