Groom, 'baraatis' perform stunts on car, video goes viral

Ghaziabad, March 17 A video of a groom and some 'baraatis' performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad's Modinagar has gone viral on social media.

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.

