Gujarat: 5 relatives held for abetment to suicide of man, his mother

Surendranagar (Gujarat), Dec 17 Five relatives have been arrested by Surendranagar district police in connection with the abetment to suicide of a man and his mother.

Tapubhai Parghi in his complaint with the Chuda Police station has stated that his nephew Lakshman Parmar and sister-in-law Premaben committed suicide on December 15, because Lakshman's in-laws were harassing, torturing and threatening to kill them, as they were against Lakshman's live-in-relationship with his sister-in-law Payalben.

On December 11, Payal's brother and other relatives came in a car and took away Payal from the Bhrugupur village, where Lakshman was living with his mother and living partner Payal. Even in November, Payal's family had come to their place, beaten Premaben and threatened her.

Payal's family members were angry with the relationship because Lakshman was married with Payal's sister Shardaben and from their marriage, they have a 13-year-old daughter Harsida.

Lakshman had been in a relationship with Payalben for the last seven years, and only in October both had signed a live-in-relationship contract, against Payal's family's wish.

Deputy Superintendent of Police C.P. Mundhva told that a complaint for the abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and other sections was lodged against 12 persons. Of which five persons, Karan Vaghela, his wife Komal, Ramesh and his wife Kirti and Bhavesh were arrested on Friday night, while search is on for seven other accused.

