Gujarat: Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2 per litre

Amul milk prices were raised by Rs 2 per litre across the state by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). In February this year, the dairy major had hiked ₹3 per litre across India, barring Gujarat.

GCMMF, the apex body of all dairy unions in Gujarat, decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all the milk varieties including the popular verities - Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Taza. Federation officials said that the increase in cattle feed cost, transport cost and overall input cost was behind the price hikes.

With the latest hike, the price of Amul Buffalo milk is now Rs 68 per litre, while the price of Amul Gold has gone up to Rs 64 per litre, while that of Amul Shakti is Rs 58 per litre. The price of Amul Cow Milk is Rs 54 per litre now, Amul Tazaa is Rs 52 per litre and Amul T-special costs Rs 60 per litre.