Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests another accused in GPSSB paper leak case

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested one more accused, Sarojkumar Seemanchal Malu of Odisha on Thursday in the Gujarat Panchayat Junior clerk paper leak case.

The ATS confirmed that in total 17 accused have been arrested in the paper leak case including the one who was arrested today.

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) recruitment exam that was being held for the position of Junior clerk on Sunday was cancelled.

Earlier on Monday with the arrest of Jeet Naik, Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Joshi announced that all the accused had been arrested in the Panchayat Junior clerk recruitment paper leak case with the total number of accused arrested being 15.

Identified as Jeet Naik, the accused who was arrested on Monday belonged to Hyderabad and was in charge of printing the question paper, said the ATS.

On Sunday, based on a tip-off, Gujarat Police detained a suspect. They recovered a copy of the question paper on the day of the exam, after which the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board decided to postpone the exam.

"We have arrested 15 accused persons so far. Pradip Naik from Odisha, who was supposed to leak the paper, was in touch with two other accused, Ketan and Bhaskar, who was involved in previous paper leaks. The recovered question papers matched with the original," he said earlier.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), over 9.50 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was to be conducted from 11 am on Sunday.

"On the basis of the information received by the police, a suspect, Isam, was arrested and a copy of the question paper was found from him. Criminal police action and further investigation are being done," stated Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Sandip Kumar, chairman in-charge of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, said it appeared to be the work of an organised gang.

"Gujarat ATS is continuously keeping watch on people, who were involved in previous paper leak incidents. As many as 15 accused persons have been arrested from Vadodara with question papers. The government has decided to cancel the exam. Further investigation is underway," said ATS SP Joshi.

"The Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam in Gujarat has been postponed. Over 9.50 lakh candidates registered for the exam which was to be conducted from 11 am, and free return journey in GSRTC buses was announced for candidates," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The new exam date will be announced soon and candidates from across the state will be allowed to travel free upon showing their examination passes.

( With inputs from ANI )

