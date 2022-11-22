Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Know all about Rajkot Rural Constituency

Rajkot Rural is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rajkot Rural under Rajkot district of Gujarat State.In 2017, Lakhabhai Sagathiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 2179 votes.Rajkot Rural Assembly constituency falls under the Rajkot Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai won from Rajkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 368407 votes by defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of the Indian National Congress. In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, there were 14 candidates in the fray from Rajkot Rural constituency. Rajkot Rural was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was a close contest with Bharatiya Janata Party's Lakhabhai Sagathiya winning the election upstaging Indian National Congress's Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya by a margin of just 2,179 votes. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. While the BJP will be trying to continue its electoral success of the past several elections, the Congress would be looking to unseat the saffron party. This time the aggressive campaign of AAP has added a third dimension.