Gujarat Assembly polls: Controversy erupts after Ravindra Jadeja’s photo in India jersey in BJP campaign goes viral!

A political row has erupted after BJP candidate from Jamnagar North constituency tweeted a campaign poster that had photo of Ravindra Jadeja wearing Team India jersey endorsing his wife. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has hit out at Rivaba Jadeja and said that the poster may be a violation of BCCI’s contract with Jadeja. This is because such contracts usually bar players from supporting any particular political party.The AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) which is giving a tough fight to BJP reacted sharply to the poster.

Taking to his official Twitter account, AAP MLA Balyan said, “Till yesterday, sportspersons were away from politics. Now openly doing politics. BJP did not spare any institution to destroy.”The Twitter post has not gone down well with the Twitterati with many condemning the poster and questioning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if this was even allowed. Ravindra Jadeja’s wife is not the only politician in the family. His sister, Naynaba Jadeja, a campaigner for the Congress party launched an attack on her sister-in-law claiming that Rivaba uses children to gain the sympathy card. Naynaba compared it to child labour.The state will have two-phase Assembly polls on December 1 and 5, while the votes will be counted on December 8. It is witnessing a three-cornered fight with the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray.

