Gujarat: Bhanuben Babaria participates in 'Cleanliness drive' under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 As part of the nationwide celebration marking 11 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Centre has launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ as a ‘Swachhata Utsav’, with activities taking place from September 17 to October 31. In this spirit, Gujarat Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babaria took part in a major cleanliness initiative organised by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The Minister began the day by paying floral tribute to the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, followed by flagging off a cleanliness rally aimed at raising awareness about hygiene and sanitation among citizens.

She later participated in a "Seva Yagna", where she praised the relentless efforts of sanitation workers, calling their contribution "the backbone of a clean and healthy society". Her presence underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of public participation in cleanliness.

The event was also attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, municipal officials, employees, and a large contingent of sanitation workers, making it a significant show of collective civic responsibility.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) sought to revamp more than just streets and sewers; it aimed to cleanse habits, reshape mindsets, and stitch dignity back into the fabric of daily life. As the nation gears up with renewed zeal, the wait is finally over for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, a drive that transforms cleanliness into a collective celebration of citizenship.

Swachhata Hi Seva has emerged as a cornerstone of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). Held annually, the campaign rallies citizens across the country to step out and take ownership of their surroundings. Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, themed around Swachhotsav, blends the joy of celebration with the seriousness of responsibility.

Beginning on September 17 and culminating on October 2, this 15-day movement is uniting millions of hands and hearts across India in high-impact swachhata drives. At the heart, it embodies the principle of “Antyodaya se Sarvodaya” — progress for the nation begins with dignity and well-being for the most marginalised. The campaign places a strong emphasis on last-mile inclusion, ensuring that villages and towns across India move forward with dignity, health, and sustainability.

