Gujarat Boat Capsize: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Grati After Boat Carrying 27 Students Capsizes in Vadodara Lake

On Thursday night, January 18, the Prime Minister's Office announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the boat capsize incident at Harni Lake in Vadodara. The boat, carrying 27 students, capsized in Vadodara's Harni Lake, as confirmed by Vadodara Collector AB Gor.

The Prime Minister expressed distress over the loss of lives and stated, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

In response to the incident, local authorities were promptly alerted, and a rescue operation is currently underway at the site. As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, authorities and emergency services are actively searching for the remaining students. The fire brigade has been mobilized to assist in the search operation, underscoring the urgency of the situation.