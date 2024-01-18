Gujarat Boat Tragedy: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Harni Lake, Rescue Operation Underway

A tragic incident came to light on Thursday evening in Gujarat after a boat carrying 27 students capsised in Harni Lake in Vadodara. Confirming the incident, Vadodara Collector AB Gor said, "There were 27 children (on the boat)." As per news agency ANI, the boat was carrying children when it capsized in Vadodara's Harni Lake.

VIDEO | Boat carrying students capsizes in a lake in Gujarat's Vadodara, casualties feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UbFFbqofjN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. A rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident. Rescue operations are actively underway as authorities and emergency services are searching for the remaining students. The fire brigade has been mobilised for the search operation, reflecting the urgency of the situation.