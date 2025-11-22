Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday handed appointment letters to 4,473 newly recruited candidates for Class-3 posts across various departments, urging them to view their entry into government service as a responsibility towards nation-building rather than merely a job opportunity.

Addressing the recruits at a ceremony held at Mahatma Mandir under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat' initiative, the Chief Minister said the new entrants must ensure that their conduct, sensitivity and efficiency reflect a government committed to public service. "Your role is more than an appointment -- it is an opportunity to ease the hardship of ordinary citizens and uphold a governance model where people genuinely feel supported," he said.

CM Patel noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stress on transparent recruitment, digital governance and strong human resource management had been effectively implemented in Gujarat. He cited the state's Cadre Management Portal -- which tracks over 3,000 cadres -- and a 10-year recruitment calendar as key tools ensuring clarity, planning and predictability for job aspirants.

The Chief Minister symbolically handed appointment letters to 21 candidates while congratulating the larger group selected by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB). He added that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 requires a committed government workforce equipped with integrity, innovation and a "nation-first mindset".

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also addressed the gathering, congratulated the recruits for what he called a "milestone moment" for thousands of families. He credited the GSSSB for conducting nearly 101 examinations since April 2025, describing the process as fully online and transparent.

Sanghavi announced that recruitment for 14,507 new posts in the Gujarat Police Force will be notified by the end of November. These include 13,591 posts in major cadres such as PSI and Lok Rakshak, and 916 technical posts. He added that hiring for more than a dozen other posts in the police department is nearing completion, and appointment letters will be issued soon.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, in his welcome address, said government service remains a long-cherished goal for many youths, and emphasised that the recruitment process was conducted with full transparency and extensive use of technology. He announced that upcoming recruitment drives in the Anganwadi and Police Departments will follow the same model.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Jayanti Ravi extended her best wishes to the new appointees.

Among the 4,473 positions filled, the largest share -- 2,828 posts -- was for Junior Clerk (Class-3). Other appointments included Sub-Registrar Grade 1 and 2 (92 positions), Stamp Inspector (22), Senior Clerk (339), Head Clerk (138), Assistant Social Welfare Officer (20), Social Welfare Inspector (144), and 882 posts across cadres such as Office Assistant, Depot Manager, Accountant, Sub-Accountant, Surveyor and others.

The ceremony was attended by several state ministers, senior officials, and a large gathering of newly appointed candidates.

