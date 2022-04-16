Gujarat: Coast Guard DG VS Pathania reviews operational preparedness of troops

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of his troops along the maritime boundary with Pakistan in the Gujarat area, ICG officials said.

He also inaugurated ICG hoverport at Okha for berthing and maintenance of these vessels to provide faster turnaround for operation: ICG officials

"India Coast Guard DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM #DGICG reviewed the ops preparedness at #Gujarat and inaugurated #ICG hoverport at #Okha #Gujarat in presence of Regional Cdr #RHQ North-West & #MES officials for berthing and maintenance of #Hovercrafts," Indian Coast Guard tweeted from its official account.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor