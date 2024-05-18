Gujarat: Computer Operator Arrested for Rs 5 Bribe in Jamnagar Village

A computer operator from Morkanda village in Jamnagar found himself in legal trouble after accepting a seemingly insignificant sum of Rs 5. Navinchandra Nakum, aged 46, was arrested for allegedly receiving this small bribe in exchange for issuing government revenue documents to farmers. According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nakum's actions mark one of the smallest instances of bribery recorded in recent history in Gujarat.

"Even though the bribe was of a modest sum, it highlights the widespread presence of corruption, even in the most minor transactions," remarked K H Gohil, assistant director of the ACB Rajkot unit. Nakum, hailing from Morkanda, was employed as a village computer entrepreneur (VCE) for a brief period of two hours. Inspector M D Patel, heading the sting operation, disclosed that they enlisted a farmer to serve as the decoy. "Nakum has held the position of VCE since 2013," Patel added.

According to a report of TOI, For each document, the applicant would pay Rs 5 - Rs 3 would be Nakum's commission while Rs 2 went to the govt. His job was to provide land revenue documents and ownership letters to farmers," said Patel.

Numerous people brought forth complaints to the ACB, asserting that Nakum had levied a fee of Rs 10 per document but retained Rs 5 for himself. Consequently, the ACB initiated a sting operation targeting Nakum. As a result of these allegations, Nakum has been charged under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an inquiry into the matter is presently ongoing.