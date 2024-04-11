Gujarat Congress candidate accuses police of misconduct, political manipulation in Banaskantha

Banaskantha (Gujarat), April 11 The Congress candidate from the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Geniben Thakor has voiced concerns over what she perceives as police misconduct and political manipulation.

Geniben Thakor highlighted a recent arrest in an incident that took place two years ago involving a local from Sanaviya Village in Banaskantha.

She questioned the timing of the arrest of a person just a week before the Lok Sabha elections.

"Why did the arrest take two years to happen? The case took place two years ago, so why has a person been detained in this case now? It seems like an attempt to intimidate the Thakor community during the election period," stated Geniben Thakor, expressing her suspicions over the police's intentions.

Thakor further accused the police of exerting undue influence and attempting to create an atmosphere of fear.

"The police are trying to demonstrate their power and suppress us," she remarked, hinting at a broader pattern aimed at influencing electoral outcomes.

Geniben Thakor warned of potential “targeting of other community leaders, like Gulab and Thakarsi” suggesting that the authorities might use similar tactics against them.

She added, "I am ready for my turn. Let the electoral battle be between the people."

Meanwhile, known for her spirited advocacy on women's issues in the legislative Assembly, Geniben Thakor has taken a novel approach to her campaign.

She initiated a political crowdfunding drive that encourages constituents to contribute financially to her nomination deposit, starting at Rs. 11. She actively promotes a QR code on social media for campaign donations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor