Published: April 25, 2022

Gujarat cop held for taking Rs 2L bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 25 An SHO of Rajpipla police station of in Gujarat's Narmada district was caught by a team of the Vigilance Bureau, Rohtak range, from a guesthouse in Gurugram's Sector-49 while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to manipulate a case in favour of an accused.

DSP Sumit Kumar of the Vigilance Bureau told that they had received a complaint from Sandeep Puri, a resident of DLF Phase-1 in Gurugram.

The complainant told the vigilance team that his nephew Amrinder Puri, a resident of Faridabad, was booked by the Gujarat police in December 2021 under various sections of the IPC.

Amrinder was allegedly involved in issuing fake degrees of a university in Gujarat, the police said.

"The arrested cop, Jagdish Chaudhary (31), had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant in exchange for not implicating his nephew Amrinder Puri in another case and also not present any supplementary charge-sheet against Amrinder," Kumar said.

Complainant Sandeep Puri had already handed over Rs 1 lakh as bribe to Chaudhary on April 12 at Rajpipla (Gujarat) and on Sunday he came to Gurugram by air to receive the remaining Rs 2 lakh, but a trap was laid and Chaudhary was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, Kumar added.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the state vigilance police station in Sector-47.

