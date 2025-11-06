Gujarat Dy CM visits Kutch border village, interacts with locals to assess living conditions

Kutch, Nov 6 Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Punarajpar village in Lakhpat taluka, the first Indian village along the India-Pakistan border, as part of his extensive tour to review social, economic, and infrastructural conditions in Gujarat’s border regions.

The visit marked the beginning of a broader exercise where the state government, along with 30 senior IPS officers, will prepare a detailed report covering nearly 40 key aspects such as education, health, infrastructure, livelihoods, and social welfare.

Sanghavi was given a warm welcome with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and the traditional Kutch attire, symbolising the villagers’ deep patriotic spirit.

During his visit, he interacted with Sarpanches, elders, youth, and women, listening to their concerns and learning about their lifestyle, traditions, and challenges.

He also shared lunch with the villagers, reinforcing the government’s intent to connect closely with the people living in remote areas.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi lauded the courage and patriotism of the border residents, calling Punarajpar “the gateway of Gujarat and the pride of the nation.” He said, “Though the village population is small, its strength and spirit to defend the nation are immense.”

He also emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat’s border villages now enjoy improved infrastructure, including water, electricity, and healthcare—a transformation that starkly contrasts with conditions across the border in Pakistan.

Urging villagers to remain vigilant, the Deputy CM said that every resident of the border area is a “sentinel of national security” and appealed to them to promptly inform authorities about any suspicious or anti-national activities.

Local MLA Pradyumansinh Jadeja thanked the Deputy CM for his visit and highlighted the government’s continued commitment to border area development.

He encouraged local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, following the Prime Minister’s vision of empowering frontier communities.

Senior officials, including Kutch Collector Anand Patel, District Development Officer Utsav Gautam, Range IG Chirag Kordia, and several district and taluka panchayat members, accompanied the Deputy CM during the visit.

