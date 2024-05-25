Gujarat Fire: CM Bhupendra Patel Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Victims' Families, Forms SIT to Probe Rajkot Incident

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for the injured in the tragic fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot. CM Patel stated, "The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured. In this regard, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and assigned to investigate the entire incident."

રાજકોટમાં આગની દુર્ઘટના હૃદય કંપાવનારી છે. આ ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર વ્યક્તિઓ અને તેમના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે આત્મીય સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ઈજાગ્રસ્તો સત્વરે સાજા થાય તેવી ઈશ્વરને પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.



રાજ્ય સરકાર મૃતકોના પરિવારજનોને રૂપિયા ૪ લાખ અને ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને રૂપિયા ૫૦ હજારની સહાય… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 25, 2024

Additionally, Patel instructed the municipal corporation and administration to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations. He emphasized the need to prioritize arrangements for the swift treatment of the injured. "Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot," wrote Patel.

રાજકોટમાં ગેમ ઝોનમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની દુર્ઘટનામાં તત્કાલ બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરી માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા અને વહીવટી તંત્રને સૂચનાઓ આપી છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત લોકોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર મળે તે માટેની વ્યવસ્થાઓને અગ્રતા આપવા પણ સૂચના આપી છે. — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 25, 2024

"Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with me regarding the incident of fire in Rajkot and learned the details of the incident and expressed his grief over this. They have also directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and take strict action against the culprits," he wrote in another post.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ મોદીએ રાજકોટમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની ઘટના સંદર્ભમાં મારી સાથે ટેલીફોનીક વાતચીત કરીને ઘટનાની વિગતો જાણી હતી અને આ અંગે દુ:ખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. તેઓએ આ દુઘર્ટનાની સંપૂર્ણ તપાસ કરીને કસૂરવાર લોકો સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવા માટે પણ દિશાનિર્દેશ આપ્યા… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 25, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the incident. He had a telephonic conversation with CM Patel to understand the details and directed a thorough investigation into the accident. PM Modi stated, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

The fire in Rajkot's gaming zone claimed the lives of at least twenty-four people on Saturday evening. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with local authorities working to provide assistance to those affected.