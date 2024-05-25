Gujarat Fire: PM Modi Expresses Distress Over Rajkot Tragedy That Killed 24, Says ‘My Thoughts Are With All Those Who…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep distress over a massive fire mishap at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including several children.” Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The fire broke out on Saturday, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing, with reports indicating that around 60 people were present inside the gaming zone at the time of the incident. So far, 20 individuals have been rescued.

Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava provided details on the tragic event, saying, " “Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said, as ANI quoted.

BJP MLA Darshita Shah expressed sorrow over the incident, highlighting the urgency of rescue efforts. " A very sad incident has happened in Rajkot today. This is the first time in the history of Rajkot that children have lost their lives due to a fire in a game zone. The rescue team is trying its best to save as many people as possible. The government will take action on the matter but right now the priority is to save as many people as possible,” Shah said.