Gujarat gears up for May 7 LS polls

Ahmedabad, May 5 As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls enter the third phase on May 7, Gujarat is gearing up with special arrangements to ensure an efficient voting process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced several measures to facilitate fair and transparent elections in the state.

With 26 Parliamentary Constituencies, Gujarat recorded a maximum of 658 nomination forms, indicating a significant participation of candidates and political parties in the electoral process. Notably, in Surat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal secured victory unopposed after eight candidates withdrew their nominations.

One key initiative taken by the authorities is the establishment of 68 new checking points across Ahmedabad. These checking points monitor and maintain security during the voting process. Additionally, there will be voting in a total of 4,132 booths in the city, ensuring ample accessibility for voters from various areas.

Of these booths, 931 have been categorised as critical, signifying heightened attention and security measures in these locations. This categorization aims to prevent untoward incidents and ensure a peaceful voting environment.

Sunday marks the culmination of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, with political fervour reaching its peak. In the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP led a bike rally, symbolizing the party's strong push for voter engagement. This is the constituency of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a BJP rally in Nadiad.

In Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha, the Vijay Sankalp bike rally was organised by candidate Dinesh Makwana.

A Congress candidate also led a bike rally. Himmatsingh Patel, the contender from Ahmedabad East, organised a bike rally traversing through four Assembly constituencies.

