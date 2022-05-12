Gujarat HSC Science Result 2022 declared: Know how to check results online

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results of class 12 Science today. Students will be able to view their results on the official website gseb.org. The overall pass percentage in Gseb.org HSC Class 12th Science result is 72.02 per cent. For Science and General streams, GSEB conducted Gujarat board 12th final exams from March 28 to April 12, 2022.

Here's how you can check Gujarat GSEB HSC 12th Science result 2022: