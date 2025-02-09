Gujarat: Main accused arrested in Surat hit-and-run case

Surat, Feb 9 Gujarat Police have arrested the main accused in the Surat hit-and-run case in which two of the same family were mowed down.

The incident took place in Surat’s Laskana area a few days ago. The arrested accused has been identified as Kirtan Dankhara.

The accused was allegedly driving at high speed, hitting multiple pedestrians and causing the deaths of two members of the same family.

When presented before the media on Sunday, Dankhara broke down but remained silent.

A police official said that four dedicated teams were assigned, and a technical investigation was conducted to track him down.

Sources revealed that Dankhara had been hiding near the railway station, where he was finally apprehended. Investigations suggest that prior to the accident, the accused had attended a party at a farmhouse near Kamrej.

Authorities have also ordered a medical examination of the accused, including hair and blood sample collection, to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, forensic teams have completed a Panchnama (on-site legal documentation), and the RTO has been informed to gather further technical details related to the vehicle involved.

Between 2020-21 and 2022-23, the state recorded a total of 4,860 hit-and-run incidents, resulting in 3,449 deaths and 2,700 injuries.

The year-wise breakdown shows 1,499 cases in 2020-21, 1,591 in 2021-22, and 1,770 in 2022-23, indicating an alarming upward trend.

In the 2022-23 period alone, Gujarat reported an average of one hit-and-run fatality every eight hours, showcasing the severity of the issue.

Among the districts, Sabarkantha had the highest number of deaths, recording 94 fatalities in a single year. In urban areas, Rajkot led in hit-and-run cases, suggesting that high-speed driving and reckless road behaviour remain major challenges.

The state government and law enforcement agencies have faced growing pressure to address the crisis, with demands for stricter penalties, improved surveillance, and faster legal action against offenders.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, introduced harsher penalties for hit-and-run cases, but its enforcement in Gujarat remains inconsistent.

