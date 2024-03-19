Gujarat: Man arrested for burning 12 huts over 'labour disagreement'

Kutch, March 19 A man has been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze more than a dozen huts in Gujarat's Kutch after those living in them refused to work for him for free, police said.

The accused, Mohammad Rafiq Kumbhar, allegedly set the huts on fire after the hut residents in Anjar village declined to work for him without pay.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chaudhary, Kumbhar faces charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation and arson.

The incident escalated when the flames reached overhead electricity transmission lines, causing an explosion. The fire not only burnt household belongings but also led to the death of a cat and seven kittens.

The Anjar Fire department's timely intervention prevented the fire from causing further calamities, especially after flames threatened nearby electricity transmission lines, leading to an explosion.

The fire, which broke out early hours of Sunday in the slums of Mochi Bazar, destroyed 12 makeshift homes.

Investigations reveal that Kumbhar's history of exploiting local labourers, often forcing them into working for Rs 100 per day along with threats of violence.

Local sources indicate that Kumbhar had visited the area on Sunday night, attempting to force the labourers to work for free which all of them refused. The subsequent act of arson by Kumbhar was seen as a direct response to this refusal.

