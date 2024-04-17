Gujarat Road Accident: 10 Killed After Car Crashes Into Trailer on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Ten people were killed and one is reported to be in critical condition after a car rammed a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday, officials said.The incident occurred when a car veered off behind a trailer truck. The car was en route from Vadodara to Ahmedabad. All 10 occupants of the car lost their lives in the accident, police said. As per the latest information, all 10 occupants of the car lost their lives in the accident. While eight of them died on the spot, 2 succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital, police said.

One other person injured in the accident is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. Soon after the accident was reported, two ambulances were rushed to the spot, along with the Express Highway patrolling team, police said. Detailed investigation is currently underway. The incident led to a significant traffic jam on the expressway, causing delays and disruption. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and how the car ended up veering off course. This tragic event highlights the importance of road safety and the need for thorough investigations to prevent future accidents.