Gujarat Ropeway Accident: Six Killed As Cable Wire of Cargo Ropeway Breaks at Pavagadh Hill Temple (VIDEO)

Gujarat Ropeway Accident News: Six people died after the cable of a cargo ropeway snapped at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Saturday, September 6, 2025. According to the reports, the accident occurred around 3:30 pm. The victims included two liftmen, two workers and two others. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. Videos from the site showed the spot where the wire had snapped as weather conditions worsened.

Panchmahal, Gujarat: A ropeway used to transport construction materials to a temple on Pavagadh Hill collapsed. Six people, including two lift operators, were killed, and four others were injured. The accident occurred while lifting construction materials to the hilltop. More… pic.twitter.com/h7NIiRiTUj — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

The temple sits at a height of nearly 800 metres. Devotees either climb about 2,000 steps or take the cable cars to reach the summit. According to the reports, the passenger ropeway had remained shut since morning due to bad weather. The cargo ropeway was in use when the accident took place.