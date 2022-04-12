Gujarat section of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to begin by 2027, says official

The trial run for the entire Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor will begin in the year 2026 and services for people will be rolled out by 2027, said SC Agnihotri, Managing Director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday.

The Managing Director further said escalated costs of the project, missed deadlines due to land acquisition and COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues will be discussed with the Japanese government to figure out the solutions.

A joint press conference over the status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project was held by SC Agnihotri, Managing Director of NHSRCL and Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India.

In Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100 per cent of civil contracts for the construction of the entire route i.e. 352 km have been awarded to Indian contractors.

There will be eight stations in Gujarat-- Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Surat station will be one of the largest stations in the High-Speed Rail Project with a built-up area of 48,234 Sqm.

Surat is famous for its diamond industry, hence, the interiors of the station will represent the diamond facets.

"Surat station will be completed by 2023 and it will be the first station of the project to get ready," he said.

The project has generated 1.20 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The project has provided 20,000 direct employment and around one lakh indirect jobs in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, Satoshi said that they have emphasized through this project the transfer of technology to the Indian side.

The NHSRCL will be a technology provider to other such high-speed rail projects in the country. Like Delhi Metro is providing consultation to other metro projects in the country.

