Gujarat: Three Workers Killed, Another Injured in Explosion at Pharma Unit in Vadodara

A significant explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, caused widespread destruction and panic on Wednesday afternoon. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of three lives, with one person sustaining severe injuries. Local authorities, including the police and fire brigade teams, rushed to the scene to initiate a rescue operation.

The blast is believed to have been triggered by a gas leakage, although the exact cause is yet to be determined. According to reports. a case has been registered under relevant sections, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the explosion.

#WATCH | Three people dead, two injured in explosion at a private company located in Ekalbara village of Vadodara, Gujarat, confirm Police. pic.twitter.com/PJc4nZMrrB — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

A police official provided details, stating, "We received information about a blast at the Oneiro Lifecare plant near Ekalbara village around 1:45 PM. Four workers were reportedly injured in the incident, and they were all rushed to Zydus Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, three of them succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital," as FPJ quoted.

The impact of the blast was severe, causing extensive damage at the site. One injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As of now, Oneiro Lifecare Private Limited has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.