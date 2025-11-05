Gujarat to begin crops procurement at MSP from November 9: Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar, Nov 5 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said that the state government will begin procurement of groundnut, soybean, moong, and urad crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from November 9.

Announcing the decision on X, Chief Minister Patel said the move aims to provide financial relief to farmers whose standing crops were damaged by recent unseasonal rain.

"While the standing crops of many farmers have been affected by the unexpected calamity of unseasonal rain, the government stands firmly with them to provide financial assistance. Procurement of ripe groundnuts, soybeans, moong, and urad at MSP will begin from November 9," the Chief Minister stated.

He further added that the state administration is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers during this period of natural adversity.

"In this situation of natural calamity, the government is concerned about the financial well-being of farmer families. The system is working with full dedication to ensure that our ‘Anna-data’ do not face any difficulties," CM Patel said.

The procurement initiative comes as part of the state's broader effort to assist farmers grappling with heavy crop losses caused by late October's unseasonal rainfall. Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel visited the Gurudwara at Por village in Gandhinagar district and participated in the prayers, satsang, and kirtan organised by the Sikh community.

The Chief Minister offered prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib and sought blessings for the happiness, prosperity, peace, and progress of all citizens of the state. On behalf of the Gurudwara, Chief Sevadar Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Paramjit Kaur Chhabra felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting an "angvastram" and a replica of the Golden Temple.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also joined devotees in the seva of distributing prasad at the community langar. Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rishikesh Patel, Gandhinagar Mayor MeenaPatel, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpesh Thakor were also present on the occasion.

