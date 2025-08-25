Gujarat Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift in Navsari

Gujarat Lift Incident: A five-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a lift at Nirav Square Apartments in the Vijalpura area of Navsari on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The child, identified as Sarthak, was the son of a Surat Municipal Corporation officer.

According to the regional media reports, the accident occurred around 9 a.m. when Sarthak’s mother was locking the door of their flat. The child ran ahead and entered the lift. The old iron-grilled lift with a wooden door started moving down from the second floor before the inner grille closed completely. The child’s body reportedly became stuck and he was trapped.

The Navsari Fire Brigade rushed to the spot but faced difficulties. Their equipment failed to cut the iron door, forcing them to borrow a cutter from a local mechanic. After nearly one and a half hours, the team managed to open the lift and rescue the boy. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.