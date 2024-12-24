Gujarat Train Derailment: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails at Kim Station Near Surat

Surat, Gujarat (December 24, 2024): A non-passenger coach of the 19015 Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed at Kim Station in Gujarat on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 03:32 PM while the train was departing from the station. Four wheels of a non-passenger coach, attached next to the engine, went off the tracks.

Non passenger coach ( VPU) of Train 19015 Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Exp while departing from Kim Station got derailed at 15.32 hrs.



Restoration work is on and senior officers are at site monitoring the work.



There is no injury or harm to any on board passengers or railway… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 24, 2024

Read Also | Ahmedabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 10th Floor of Titanium Building in Thaltej (Watch Video)

Western Railway officials confirmed that restoration work is underway and that senior officers are at the site monitoring the situation. No injuries were reported among passengers or railway staff. The normal movement of trains has not been affected.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.