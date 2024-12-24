Ahmedabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 10th Floor of Titanium Building in Thaltej (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Titanium Square building in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday morning, December 24. After receiving the information, 28 fire engines reached the spot to douse the raging blaze.

Fire Breaks Out in Titanium Square Building

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Fire broke out on the tenth floor of the Titanium building at Thaltej today morning



The fire was brought under control and there were no casualties in the incident



According to the information received, a fire has broken out in an office located on the 10th floor of the Titanium Square building in the Thaltej area of ​​the city. Fire officials controlled the fire by reaching the spot, and there were no casualties in the incident. It is also being reported that the fire has reached the 9th, 10th and 11th floors.