Mumbai Fire: Elderly Woman Injured, 14 Rescued in Fire at Bollywood Singer Shaan's Bandra Building in Bandra

An 80-year-old woman sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Bandra (West) on Tuesday night. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) firefighters successfully rescued 14 people from various floors using the building's staircases. The fire was confined to a flat on the sixth floor of the 16-story Fortune Enclave building on 14th Road. Bollywood singer Shaan also reportedly resides in the same building.

The fire brigade received a distress call at 12:57 a.m. on December 24, 2024. The fire originated in a sixth-floor flat.

An updated report revealed that Sati Gopal Parayani, 80, was found unconscious in an eighth-floor flat. Firefighters rescued her and transported her to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where she is reportedly in stable condition. The MFB categorized the incident as a Level 1 fire at 1:18 a.m.

In addition, firefighters evacuated one man and eight women from the 15th floor to the ground floor via the staircase. They also rescued one woman from the second floor, along with two women and one man from the eighth floor. The fire is now under control.