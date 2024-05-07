Gujarat: Voter Without Hands Casts Ballot Using Feet in Nadiad, Encourages Others To Vote (Watch Video)

A voter, Ankit Soni, defied the odds by casting his vote using his feet at a local polling booth in Gujarat's Nadiad district on Tuesday, May 7. Soni lost both hands in an unfortunate accident involving an electric shock 20 years ago. His journey has been one of overcoming challenges with sheer perseverance.

"I lost both my hands due to an electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation from CS... I appeal to people to come out and vote," Soni said after casting his ballot at a polling booth in Nadiad.

#WATCH | Nadiad, Gujarat: Ankit Soni, a voter, casts his vote through his feet at a polling booth in Nadiad



He says, "I lost both my hands due to electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation, CS... I appeal to people to come out… pic.twitter.com/UPx8G5MTPz — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Ankit Soni completed his graduation, Company Secretaryship (CS) and MBA despite his physical limitations, all with the guidance and support of his teachers and mentors.

Speaking with news agency ANI, after casting his vote, Soni encouraged fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights, emphasizing the importance of participation in the electoral process.