Gujarat Youth Serving in Russian Army Killed on Ukraine Front

Atul Mangukiya, the uncle of Hemil Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, who tragically lost his life on the Ukraine front, revealed that the family remained unaware of his demise in an air strike for a span of two days. According to Atul, the news initially reached them on February 23 when Hemil's friend, a colleague in his service, contacted his brother Ashwinbhai. Initially met with disbelief, the family undertook verification procedures by consulting multiple sources to corroborate the devastating information.

Atul remarked with sorrow that the news proved to be accurate as the family arranged a prayer session on Monday in the Varachha neighborhood, Hemil's childhood home. Hemil, whose education concluded after Class 12, relocated with his parents and 21-year-old brother to Velanja village in the Kamrej taluka of Surat several years ago.

Atul noted that the younger sibling is currently pursuing studies in the UK, echoing Hemil's own desire to explore opportunities abroad. Departing for Russia on December 14 via Chennai, Hemil maintained regular contact with his family, with his final conversation lasting over two hours. Atul expressed disbelief at the abrupt turn of events, highlighting the stark contrast between Hemil's positive assurances during his last call and the tragic news of his death mere hours later.

According to a report of Times of India, The young man learned of the Russian army looking for "helpers" on social media. Based on a recruitment agent's directions, he reached that country and took up a job that apparently paid handsomely. "Hemil's first salary of Rs 2.3 lakh hit his bank account a few days ago," his uncle said. Hemil's family intends to request the govt to contact the Russian authorities for clarity on the circumstances of his death.