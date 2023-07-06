Gurugram: 3 held for killing man over illicit relationship

Gurugram, July 6 Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man by throwing him from a three-storey building in Sarhaul village over an illicit relationship with one of the accused's wife, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Alamdeen Hussain (24), Bilal Hussain (33) and Hannan (24), while the deceased has been identified as Abdul Sahroj (26).

According to the police, the deceased's uncle Mohammad filed a complaint as per which Abdul Sahroj lived in Sarhaul village in Gurugram district.

"On Tuesday night, a person took my nephew with him to a nearby room. There three persons assaulted Sahroj and threw him from a three-storey building, causing his death," the complainant told the police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the trio.

"During probe, the accused disclosed that the victim had developed an illicit relationship with Hannan's wife. He along with with his accomplices executed the crime," said Haresh Kumar, SHO of Sector 17/18 police station.

The police also recovered a mobile phone and shoes of the deceased from the possession of the accused, the police said.

