Gurugram: 6 injured as Diwali crackers stored in house explode

Gurugram, Oct 12 Six persons, including two children, sustained critical injuries after an explosion due to firecrackers inside a house in Nakhrola village in Haryana's Gurugram district on Wednesday, police said.

According to reports, the victims used to make firecrackers and stored them in their house.

The entire stock of firecrackers reportedly exploded injuring six people, who were present inside the house at the time.

The injured have been identified as Jai Bhagwan (48), Satish Kumar (45) and his relative, Tanuj (10), Manish (17) and Chavi (11) and another.

The explosion was so intense that the roof of the house collapsed following which the victims were trapped inside it.

Fire personnel, police and forensic teams and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the site and rescued the victims and took them to the Gurugram civil hospital from where they have been referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

"During a preliminary investigation we found that as Diwali is around the corner, the victims were involved in making firecrackers without any prior permission. Our forensic team is also collecting evidence to know about the involvement of any other explosive in the incident," Suresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manesar, told reporters.

The police officer said that those responsible for the incident will not be spared and action will be taken against them as per the law.

