Gurugram building collapse: Body retrieved after 54 hour-long operation

Gurugram, Feb 13 Following a 54 hour-long operation, a body was retrieved from the debris of the collapsed Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram's Sector 109, officials said on Sunday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and authorities retrieved the body of Sunita Shrivastava late Saturday night from the first floor of the building, which collapsed on the evening of February 10 and had claimed two lives.

"We have managed to retrieve the body of the woman after a very difficult rescue operation. The debris from the upper floors has fallen on the first floor. We are taking several precautionary measures to remove debris carefully," said a senior NDRF official.

According to NDRF officials, the operation was risky because some chunks of the rubble and plaster had started falling from the upper floors and the entire load of the structure was now on the first floor and the basement.

The team had used several jacks to support the pillar of the building.

The officials said they could not take any risk as a little mistake could put the entire rescue team in risk.

So far, the team has managed to rescue two people.

