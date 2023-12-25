Gurugram Jaganath Temple Wall collapse leaves 1Dead and 4 Critical

A tragic accident occurred in Gurugram, near Delhi, on Monday, when the wall of the under-construction Jagannath Temple in Sector 15, Part 2, collapsed. The collapse trapped five workers under the debris. The rescue team swiftly reached the site, successfully extracting all the workers and rushing them to the hospital for treatment.

Regrettably, one worker succumbed to injuries during treatment. The incident happened during the construction of the temple's basement in Civil Lines. As per the report the collapse occurred due to the soil giving way in the basement, leading to the collapse of the adjacent wall onto the workers.

#WATCH | Five workers are feared trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Gurugram, Haryana. Rescue operation is underway.



More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/1kLoZrTN8f — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

26-year-old Chandrapal was among the workers who lost their lives. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) civil defense teams were actively involved in the rescue operations.