Gurugram: Man arrested for killing live-in-partner

Gurugram, March 4 A man has been arrested in Gurugram for killing his live-in partner, the police said on Friday.

The police said that in 2018, the accused had hatched a conspiracy with his live-in-partner and killed the latter's husband.

According to the police, the accused, who has been identified as Surender alias Dudhiya, was arrested on Friday from Sector-43.

Surender, a resident of Delhi, was in a live-in relationship with a 44-year-old woman, a widow, who was living with her son in Kanhai village in Gurugram in rented accommodation.

The woman's son stated in his police complaint that Surender was residing with his mother for three years after his father had gone missing.

The accused disclosed before the police that he had developed a relationship with the woman, Kamla Devi, in 2014 in Delhi.

"When the woman's husband, Mahesh, came to know about their illegal relationship, the duo hatched a conspiracy following which Surender killed Mahesh in 2018 and threw his body in a canal in Delhi. After the incident, the woman had filed a missing complaint in Delhi. They later shifted to Gurugram and started staying together," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

The accused also revealed that he was jobless and due to this there was a dispute between them. On March 1, he smothered her to death and fled the spot, the accused told the police.

