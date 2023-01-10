Gurugram: Man carrying reward of Rs 25,000 held in murder case

Gurugram, Jan 10 A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a property dealer in the Palam Vihar area of Gurugram on October 30, police said on Tuesday.

The police had already arrested the victim's wife and her paramour's accomplice for the alleged crime and fixed a Rs 25,000 reward on Bablu Khan's arrest.

Preet Pal Sangwan ACP (Crime) said that Bablu Khan Mohmdeen (42) killed 40-year-old Dharmesh Yadav, in connivance with the deceased's wife.

The woman had reportedly handed over her jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh to Mohmdeen to execute the crime.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the deceased's wife, along with him, had planned to kill Dharmesh to grab his property and marry him. Later, Khan and Mohmdeen carried out the crime and killed the victim," Sangwan said.

The deceased's father Nathuram had registered a murder case against an unknown person. Based on the complaint, the police started the investigation.

During the probe, it came to the fore that the deceased's wife had hatched a murder conspiracy along with her lover.

"The accused is on seven days' police remand. Six cases of Gangster Act, POCSO Act and Arms Act were registered against Khan in Uttar Pradesh," the ACP said.

